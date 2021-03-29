Become a 93.3 WFLS Music Influencer!
93.3 WFLS Music Influencers
We need your input!
Do you want to have a say in what songs we’re playing? If so, here’s your chance! You can become one of our music influencers by listening to new songs, artists, and old favorites! Our music listening forum is fun and fast-paced, and perfect if you need a break from work since you don’t need to complete it all in one sitting.
If you choose to check it out (and we hope you do!) you’ll be asked to enter a special “station code”; when prompted for this, please enter this number: A71. That is the only way your responses can be directed to us.
Also, the first time you sign in, please use your e-mail and password (you can make up anyone you want) and click on “new to this survey”. Your email and password are what you’ll use to return to the survey at anytime.
To get started, just copy the link below and paste it into your browser; instructions will appear on the first page:
**You can leave and return at any time to pick up where you left off
**Be sure to use our station code to make sure your responses get back to us
https://www.heyratethis.com/_48AE_D460_979E_3610_0F55_C3C0_6539_1250_382F_F3EA
Station Code – A71
Thanks for taking the time to be a Music Influencer for 93.3 WFLS, your thoughts are very important and helpful to us!!