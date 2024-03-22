‘Beetlejuice’ sequel teaser conjures up Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega

Warner Bros. finally conjured up the anticipated teaser to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to the 1988 supernatural comedy.

As reported, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Michael Keaton returns as the titular “Ghost with the Most” for original director Tim Burton, as does Winona Ryder, as a now-adult Lydia Deetz, with franchise newcomer and Burton’s Wednesday star Jenna Ortega playing her teen daughter, Astrid.

Also back is Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara as Lydia’s flighty stepmom, Delia.

Set to a children’s choir singing Harry Belafonte‘s “Day-O: The Banana Song,” which was featured prominently in the original, the sneak peek teases locations known to fans.

Ortega’s character bicycles through the fictional town of Winter River, Connecticut, past Miss Shannon’s School for Girls — Lydia’s alma mater — and into the red covered bridge from which Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis‘ characters fell to their deaths in the first film.

The chorus is singing at a burial attended by the aforementioned women, so it could be for Lydia’s father, played by Jeffrey Jones in the first film, but that’s not clear.

The teaser continues with a trip up to the attic from the original film, where Ortega’s character uncovers the model of the town that played a central role in the first movie.

The scaled-down streets are then shown splitting open, revealing Keaton in his character’s iconic striped suit, who utters the teaser’s only line of dialog, to a shocked Lydia: “The ‘Juice is loose!”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice debuts in theaters September 6.

