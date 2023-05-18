Being played on the radio has been a “childhood dream” for Corey Kent

Corey Kent has notched his first number-one hit this week with “Wild as Her.”

This achievement and a fast-rising country career have all felt somewhat surreal to the Oklahoma native, he says.

“I’m not sure that that has quite set in yet, and I’m not sure that it will. I don’t know if other people get used to this or if they feel this way, but it’s just, it’s crazy,” Corey shares with ABC Audio.

Having his music on the radio has been a “childhood dream” for the singer/songwriter. And now, he’s living out his dream as his single gets played alongside some of country music’s biggest stars.

“I don’t know if it’s the speed that’s making it feel surreal or just overall a childhood dream to hear your song on the radio. But it’s an honor,” Corey reflects. “I’m up there with Morgan Wallen and Dierks Bentley and HARDY and all these guys that I’ve been listening to on the radio. It’s a really cool feeling to have fans connect with your song on the same level.”

“Wild As Her” is the lead single from Corey’s forthcoming album, BLACKTOP. The 10-track project drops June 2 and can be preordered now.

