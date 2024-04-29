93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Best Way To Stay Cool In Town Is….

April 29, 2024 6:41AM EDT
Everyone has their best “cool off” idea when the temp gets to 90 like it’s going to today. For example, how about a DIY water park: Create your own mini water park with inflatable pools, sprinklers, and water toys. An Ice cube scavenger hunt: Hide ice cubes around your yard and see who can find the most before they melt.  Or maybe it’s as simple as cooling off with an ice cold beverage at your favorite happy hour spot?

As you can see, my favorite way to cool off is a Reese’s Cup Mombo from Jimmy T’s  https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057725527210

What is your best/favorite way to cool off locally when it gets hot?

