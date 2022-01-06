      Weather Alert

Betty White Challenge

Are you willing to take the Betty White Challenge?

Betty was a pet enthusiast and animal welfare advocate, so we are asking you to take the Betty White Challenge.

Make a donation of just $5 to a local rescue or shelter in the name of Betty White.

Help make what would have been her 100th Birthday this month a movement she deserves and to thank her for being a friend” to all of our furry friends!

 

Here’s a list of local shelters and rescues!

 

 

Fredericksburg SPCA
10819 Courthouse Road
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
540-898-1500

Stafford County SPCA
140 Andrew Chapel Road
Stafford, VA 22554
540-657-7387

Old Dominion Humane Society
3602 Lafayette Blvd #102
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
[email protected]

Stafford County Animal Shelter
26 Frosty Lane
Stafford, VA 22554
540-658-7387

Operation Hood
5717 Plank Road
Fredericksburg, VA  22407
540-785-0137

Compassion Animal Rescue
10703 Stoner Drive
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
540-642-4359

Rikki’s Refuge
21410 Constitution Hwy
Rapidan, VA 22733
540-854-0870

A Tail To Be Told Animal Rescue
PO Box 52
Ladysmith, VA22501
540-907-1843

Orange County Animal Shelter
11362 Porter Road
Orange, VA 22960
540-672-1124

Culpeper Humane Society
PO Box 1032
Culpeper, VA 22701
[email protected]
Holy Heart Rescue
Spotsylvania, VA
Facebook: Holy Heart Rescue

 

