Are you willing to take the Betty White Challenge?
Betty was a pet enthusiast and animal welfare advocate, so we are asking you to take the Betty White Challenge.
Make a donation of just $5 to a local rescue or shelter in the name of Betty White.
Help make what would have been her 100th Birthday this month a movement she deserves and to “thank her for being a friend” to all of our furry friends!
Here’s a list of local shelters and rescues!
Stafford County SPCA
140 Andrew Chapel Road
Stafford, VA 22554
540-657-7387
Old Dominion Humane Society
3602 Lafayette Blvd #102
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
[email protected]
Stafford County Animal Shelter
26 Frosty Lane
Stafford, VA 22554
540-658-7387
Operation Hood
5717 Plank Road
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
540-785-0137
Compassion Animal Rescue
10703 Stoner Drive
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
540-642-4359
Rikki’s Refuge
21410 Constitution Hwy
Rapidan, VA 22733
540-854-0870
A Tail To Be Told Animal Rescue
PO Box 52
Ladysmith, VA22501
540-907-1843
Orange County Animal Shelter
11362 Porter Road
Orange, VA 22960
540-672-1124
Culpeper Humane Society
PO Box 1032
Culpeper, VA 22701
[email protected]