Big Concert Announcement!
Kane Brown is coming to the Capital One Arena on November 4th for his “Blessed and Free” Tour with Jordan Davis and Restless Road.
Artist Presale: Tues 4/13 @ 10am – Thurs. 4/15 @ 10pm
-
-
- Presale registration: Thursday 4/8 at 10am ET – Thursday 4/15 at 9:30pm ET
Spotify Presale: Wed 4/14 @ 10am – Thurs. 4/15 @ 10pm; Password: KANE2021
Radio/Venue/Support/TM/AXS Presale: Thurs. 4/15 @ 10am – 10pm
Radio: WORSHIPYOU
Venue: WORLDWIDE
TM/AXS: BEAUTIFUL
Public On Sale: Fri. 4/16 @ 10am local
*****Good news…be listening all next week to Steve and Tiffany in the Morning to win your tickets at 7:40am from 93.3, WFLS!