Big Concert Announcement!

Apr 8, 2021 @ 11:04am

Kane Brown is coming to the Capital One Arena on November 4th for his “Blessed and Free” Tour with Jordan Davis and Restless Road.

Artist Presale: Tues 4/13 @ 10am – Thurs. 4/15 @ 10pm

      • Presale registration: Thursday 4/8 at 10am ET – Thursday 4/15 at 9:30pm ET

Spotify Presale: Wed 4/14 @ 10am – Thurs. 4/15 @ 10pm; Password: KANE2021

Radio/Venue/Support/TM/AXS Presale: Thurs. 4/15 @ 10am – 10pm

                Radio: WORSHIPYOU

                Venue: WORLDWIDE

                TM/AXS: BEAUTIFUL

Public On Sale: Fri. 4/16 @ 10am local

 

*****Good news…be listening all next week to Steve and Tiffany in the Morning to win your tickets at 7:40am from 93.3, WFLS!

