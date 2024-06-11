Birthday Foodies! Here Are Your Freebies To Grab During Your Birthday
June 11, 2024 6:43AM EDT
So this month is my birthday month, as my birthday is on June 27th (no, I won’t tell you my year so you don’t know how old I am) and with that comes my yearly list of birthday freebies!
Every year, I sit down during my birthday month and put a list together of all the birthday freebies I can get on the day of my birthday or during the month. Its a fun way to celebrate and hey, if businesses are offering to celebrate my birthday, who am I to say no to freebies? So this year while making my list, I decided to share it with you all so that when your birthday and birthday month comes around you can partake in the celebrations!
Note: Many of these deals require you to sign up for their rewards. Totally worth it in my opinion.
Happy Birthday Y’all!
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Free six-piece wings during your birthday month. Must join Blazin’ Rewards.
- BJ’S Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free birthday Pizookie, available seven days before and seven days after your birthday. Must join BJ’s Premier Rewards Plus.
- Applebee’s: Free dessert on your birthday with a minimum purchase of $15. Must join Applebee’s Club.
- Chick-Fil-A: Depending on what “level” member you are with the Chick-Fil-A Rewards, determines the free item you receive on your birthday.
- Chili’s: Free dessert on your birthday. Must join My Chili’s Rewards.
- Cold Stone Creamery: Buy one, get one free Creation on your birthday. Must join the My Cold Stone Club.
- Crumbl Cookies: Free cookie on your birthday. To cash in on this deal, download the Crumbl app.
- Dairy Queen: Special birthday offer; must have purchased from Dairy Queen in the past 45 days to receive. Must join the Blizzard Fan Club.
- IHOP: Free stack of pancakes on your birthday. Must join the International Bank of Pancakes rewards program.
- Krispy Kreme: Special birthday reward on your birthday. Must join Krispy Kreme Rewards.
- McDonald’s: Free medium fries on your birthday. Must have the My McDonald’s app.
- Edible Arrangements: Free 6-piece array of chocolate-dipped fruit on your birthday. Must sign up for Edible Rewards.
- AMC Theatres: A free large popcorn during your birthday month. Must join AMC Stubs.
- Nothing Bundt Cakes: A free Bundtlet on your birthday. Must join eClub.
- Panera Bread: Free pastry or sweet; valid for seven days.Join MyPanera Rewards.
- Olive Garden: Free dessert when dining on your birthday, no sign-up necessary.
- Red Robin: Free burger during your birthday month. Must join Red Robin Royalty Rewards.
- 7-Eleven: Free Slurpee during your birthday month. Must download the 7-Eleven app.
- Starbucks: Free drink on your birthday, any size. Must join Starbucks Rewards.
- Tropical Smoothie Café: Free birthday reward. Must join Tropic Rewards.
- Dunkin’ Donuts: Free birthday reward on your birthday. Must join Dunkin’ Rewards.
- Ledo Pizza: Free birthday reward on your birthday. Must join Ledo Rewards.
- Noodles & Company: Free birthday treat. Must join Noodles Rewards.
- Firehouse Subs: Receive a free medium sub with any purchase on your birthday! Must join Firehouse Rewards.
- Denny’s: Free birthday rewards on your birthday. Must join Denny’s Rewards.
- Texas Roadhouse: Free appetizer or dessert on your birthday. Must join their VIP Club.
- Park Lane Tavern: Free birthday reward on your birthday. Must join EClub.