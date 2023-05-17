Blake is thrilled Reba’s joining ‘The Voice’: There’s “no one better”

Blake Shelton is thrilled that country queen Reba McEntire is joining The Voice as its newest coach.

“[There’s] no one better than Reba, honestly,” Blake told ET in an interview. “To be honest, and I don’t mean this as a dig to anybody, I’m shocked that they got her. I mean, Reba is an icon.”

“Getting her to even be a mentor on the show, I was going, ‘Whoa!’” he continues. “There’s been a handful of artists over the years, like Dolly [Parton], and we had Bette Midler, we’ve had Taylor Swift … Reba is one of those to me that’s like, ‘Oh my God, we got Reba! Reba’s coming in!’ Even though I know her on a friendship level, I’ve never gotten away from that.”

Reba will join Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani and John Legend as The Voice‘s season 24 coaches. Most recently, the “Fancy” singer appeared on the show’s latest season as a mega mentor.

Meanwhile, Blake is departing from The Voice after a whopping 23 seasons.

The Voice season 24 will premiere in fall 2023 on NBC.

