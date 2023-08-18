Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani cover The Judds’ iconic “Love Is Alive”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have brought their romance into the studio for a cover of The Judds‘ 1985 hit, “Love Is Alive.”

“The Judds are one of the greatest country acts of our lifetime,” shares Blake. “80’s country music is my favorite decade, and I’ve been singing Judd songs for as long as I can remember. ‘Love Is Alive’ was on their first album, and we wanted to stick pretty close to the original version, and Gwen just nails the vocal.”

“I have always admired The Judds, and I am so thrilled to be part of this album,” adds Gwen. “‘Love Is Alive’ is an iconic track and performing the song with Blake is a perfect way to honor their timeless discography.”

Blake and Gwen’s rendition of “Love Is Alive” is the first preview of the upcoming Judds covers album, A Tribute To The Judds. Due out October 27, the 14-song collection will feature a slew of superstars, including Wynonna Judd, Ashley McBryde, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Carly Pearce, Trisha Yearwood and Cody Johnson.

A Tribute To The Judds can be presaved now.

