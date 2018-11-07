Blake Shelton – “Tequila Sheila” (Official Audio) Blake Shelton has a new song out called “Tequila Sheila”. You might recognize this song. Back in 1980 Bobby Bare made it a hit so now Blake does his own version. Bobby even does the intro on Blake’s take. What do you think? audioBlake Sheltonbobby barecountrynew musicofficialtequila shelia SHARE RELATED CONTENT Aldi Finds out today… Don’t Forget to VOTE!!! Meet My Chicken Monday Don’t miss Motors for Mutts Tomorrow (Saturday) Don’t Forget to “Fall back”… Pistol Annies – Got My Name Changed Back (Video)