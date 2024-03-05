Blake Shelton to perform at Ole Red Las Vegas grand opening
Blake Shelton will perform two concerts at the grand opening of his Ole Red Las Vegas restaurant, bar and music venue.
Set for April 15-20, the weeklong celebration will feature special giveaways, contests and performances from past The Voice Team Blake contestants. Blake’s set to take the stage for back-to-back concerts on April 16 and April 17.
“This venue is unbelievable! Vegas has always been a country music town and now we have a honky-tonk right in the heart of Las Vegas,” Blake says of Ole Red Las Vegas. “I can’t wait to play back-to-back nights with my band. I suggest everybody come rested cause we might just play all night!”
For a chance to see Blake live at Ole Red Las Vegas’ grand opening, visit olered.com/lasvegas.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.