Blake Shelton was “fired up” the first time he heard “No Body”

Blake Shelton was an instant fan of his new single, “No Body.”

The song serves as a throwback to ’90s country and includes a “quick cameo” in the video of Blake’s famous mullet, his signature style as an upcoming country star in that decade.

“At this point in my career, I just want to release music that gets me fired up,” Blake shares on The Kelly Clarkson Show of why he recorded the song. “That’s when I was in high school was the 90s, so this song took me back there.”

The track also reminded him of the music of ’90s country legend, Tracy Byrd, known for his signature hit, “Watermelon Crawl.” At the end of the “No Body” video, Blake includes a reference to Tracy when he’s smacked in the face with a huge slice of watermelon slice.

“I said ‘Tracy I know you won’t like the song enough to watch the whole song, but fast forward to the end because it’s for Tracy Byrd at the end of the video,’” the singer jokes. “That’s for you Tracy Byrd.

“No Body” is currently in the top 30 on country radio.

