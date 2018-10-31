Blake Shelton will hit the road with his Friends & Heroes in 2019

Warner Music NashvilleBlake Shelton will take his heroes the Bellamy Brothers and John Anderson on tour in 2019, along with his friends Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina.

The 18-date Friends & Heroes 2019 trek will kick off February 14 in Blake’s home state of Oklahoma.

“I’m really excited about my tour because it’s taking where I came from and the music I listened to growing up, and actually introducing it to a whole new audience,” the star of The Voice says.

“I feel like a lot of people might know the Bellamy Brothers’ and John Anderson’s music, but maybe they’re not familiar with who they are as artists,” Blake continues. “I think that this is going to be a great opportunity for the country music fan base to be re-introduced to these guys and, selfishly, I’m just excited to share the stage with them!”

Trace Adkins, who was on 2018’s Country Music Freaks Tour, returns next year as well.

“It’ll be great to have Trace back out on the road with us,” Blake adds, “and I can’t wait for one of my newer friends and heroes, Lauren Alaina, to blow these crowds away.”

Ticket pre-sales start this Friday, before seats become available to the general public on November 9.

Here’s the complete itinerary for Blake Shelton’s Friends & Heroes 2019 tour:

2/14 — Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena

2/15 — Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

2/16 — Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Premier Ceter

2/21 — Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

2/22 — Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

2/23 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

2/28 — Peoria, IL, Peoria Civic Center

3/1 — Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

3/2 — Evansville, IN, Ford Center

3/7 — Jacksonville, FL, Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

3/8 — Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

3/9 — Sunrise, FL, BB&T Center

3/14 — Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena

3/15 — St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

3/16 — Green Bay, WI, Resch Center

3/21,22 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

3/23 — Albany, NY, Times Union Center

