Blake Shelton’s celebrating local honky-tonks

Looking for a little preshow fun before heading to Blake Shelton‘s Back To The Honky Tonk Tour? Blake’s got you covered.

The “God’s Country” singer and his team are teaming up with select bars in various cities to celebrate local honky-tonks and country music.

“In honor of the #BackToTheHonkyTonk Tour presented by Kubota, we’re celebrating neighborhood Honky Tonks in select cities along the road.. There’s something special about the spot where you can dance to your favorite country music, and drink a beer with your people before heading to the show,” Blake’s team shares on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“From ticket giveaways to drink specials, be sure to stay tuned to their socials and join in on the pre-tour fun!” they add.

Among the bars listed in the promo video are Ranchman’s in Calgary, Alberta; Sagebrush in Austin, Texas; and Steel Creek in Tacoma, Washington.

For the full Back To The Honky Tonk Tour schedule, head to blakeshelton.com.

