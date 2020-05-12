Listen
93.3 WFLS
BMI Presents: A Salute to the Songwriters – Benefiting The MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund
May 12, 2020 @ 11:46am
Listen live on 93.3 WFLS – Saturday, May 16th at 7pm
3 Hour Commercial-Free Virtual Concert featuring Nashville’s biggest Song Writers
Special Guest Host Luke Bryan
Listen as Luke Bryan and your favorite Country songwriters share stories about the songs you love while raising funds to directly support music people in need.
COVID-19 has devastated our music community, leaving thousands of music creators and music professionals without work and with an uncertain future. Do your part to help the music professionals in need by donating to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Donate Now – Text “SONGWRITERS” to 41444
Go to
http://www.SaluteToTheSongWriters.com
to donate and to learn more.
May 12th, 2020
