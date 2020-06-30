Bonnie’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
I did some baking over the weekend. I had a new cookie cake pan I wanted to use. I used my chocolate chip cookie recipe and halved it for the cookie cake.
1/2 cup brown sugar (packed)
1/4 cup white sugar
1 stick unsalted butter (unsalted, room temperature)
1 egg (fresh chicken egg is best)
1 tbsp water
1/2 tsp vanilla extract (I use my homemade pure vanilla extract)
1 1/4 cups flour
1/2 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp salt
1 1/2 cups chocolate chips
In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, mix brown sugar, white sugar and 1 stick of butter until combined. Then mix in 1 egg until blended. Then mix in water and vanilla extract. Set aside.
In a small bowl, mix flour, baking soda and salt with a fork.
Slowly add the flour mixture to the wet and mix. Don’t dump it all at once. Do it little by little. Once it’s done, add your chocolate chips. (I tend to put some extra chocolate chips). Mix in the chocolate chips.
Add non-stick spray to your cookie pan and then add cookie dough. Smash it so it’s entirely even in the pan.
Bake on 350 degrees for about 15 minutes. (ovens vary…..just watch it)
When you take it out of oven, let cookie cake rest in pan for about an hour. Once cooled you should be able to flip out of pan.
*You can make this gluten free. Just substitute the flour with gluten free flour. I have used Pillsbury gluten free.
I also made a vanilla buttercream frosting.
- 1 stick of unsalted butter (softened)
- 2 cups powdered confectioners sugar
- 1-2 tbsp heavy cream or milk
- 2 tsp pure vanilla extract
Mix in a bowl until it’s the consistency you want. Decorate your cookie or slice a piece and decorate.