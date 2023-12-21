Bonnie’s Christmas Memory

When I was little, my parents would take my siblings and I to a Christmas Tree Farm and we would cut down a live tree to bring home. One year, the tree we brought home had something extra in it. A Praying Mantis Cocoon that ended up hatching. We had thousands of baby Praying Mantis’ running around the house.

Another year, my Grandparents (Dad’s parents) took us to a nursery and we bought a live Christmas tree with roots and all. After Christmas we planted the tree in the front yard.

My favorite gifts…a pastel purple clock radio, a pastel purple & white huffy bike with a banana seat and teddy bears, popples roller skates and a Legget (now Belk) Polar bear stuffed animal with a Christmas sweater. (still have him)