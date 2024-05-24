Boredom Busters: Solve These 4 Riddles!

Bored and want to kill time at work? taking a road trip for the weekend? Here are 4 riddles to chew on:

1. The person who makes it, sells it. The person who buys it, never uses it. The person who uses it, never knows they’re using it. What is it?

2. What has cities, but no houses; forests, but no trees; and rivers, but no water?

3. I’m light as a feather, but even the world’s strongest man couldn’t hold me for much longer than a minute. What am I?

4. I’m full of holes, but I can still hold a lot of water. What am I?

Answers Below