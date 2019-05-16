Brad Paisley Jams on ‘Game of Thrones’ Theme With Metal All-Stars

Brad Paisley is know for being an extraordinary guitarist. Apparently, he’s also a big fan of Game of Thrones. He teamed up with Fender and some of the biggest names in metal to perform the theme music from Thrones.

In this video, Paisley sits in with Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, Scott Ian from Anthrax and Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt for a precisely orchestrated metal guitar arrangement of the theme, which they are performing under the watchful eye of composer Ramin Djawadi. Djawadi and Game of Thrones creator Dan Weiss also shred on the track.

The other guitarists have already mostly worked out their carefully arranged parts by the time Paisley arrives, and they advise him that what he needs is to put the finishing touch on the piece.

It’s ain’t country, but it’s pretty cool for GOT fans!



“What we’re doing is so specific to us, it would be great if somebody just did some beautiful, just sprinkle some fairy dust on it,” Bettencourt tells Paisley, and Morello agrees, “That’s what it’s been missing!”

Paisley simply chords along during the early buildup of the piece, but he really shines when each of the players takes a solo spotlight, contributing a solo that is so unlike his own material that if you weren’t watching it, there’s no way you would believe you’re hearing Brad Paisley. The setting allows him the opportunity to use greater distortion and employ a different range of techniques, as well as make some unusual note choices that make his solo stand out from everyone else’s on the session in a way that has the rock legends all smiling over at him in appreciation.

Paisley’s actually not the first country star to be associated with HBO’s runaway hit. Chris Stapleton made a blink-and-you-missed-it cameo appearance as a White Walker in one of the early episodes of the final season on April 28.