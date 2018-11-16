Brad Paisley, Keith Urban & more country stars reflect on Roy Clark’s passing

Donn Jones/CMAThe country world lost a beloved member of its community today when Roy Clark died of pneumonia, and now many of his fellow country stars have issued statements or taken to their socials to express their sadness at his loss.

A Country Music Hall of Fame inductee and Grand Ole Opry member, Roy was well known for co-hosting the television series Hee Haw for 24 years. He also had crossover success on both the country and pop charts. He was named CMA Entertainer of the Year in 1973.

Roy influenced many of today’s country stars. In fact, if it wasn’t for his music, the genre might not have Brad Paisley or Keith Urban. In a series of heartfelt posts on Twitter, Brad shared the impact the late singer had on his life and career.

Dolly Parton said in a statement, “Roy Clark was one of the greatest ever. His spirit will never die. I loved him dearly and he will be missed.”

Roy died at his home in in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Funeral arrangements are forthcoming.

