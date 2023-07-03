Brad Paisley’s excited to headline Nashville’s 4th of July concert

Brad Paisley is thrilled to headline Nashville’s Let Freedom Sing! Music City’s 4th of July celebration for a second year.

His first run was in 2021 when everyone was returning to normalcy after 2020’s pandemic. So this year, he’s anticipating things will feel a little different.

“I don’t know if it’ll mean more than that first time because that was the reopening, that was like the welcome back moment. So, that was a really ridiculous feeling to walk out there and see people as far as you can see on Broadway and nobody had a mask on, and for the first time everything felt like, ‘Wow, I’ve missed this so much’,” Brad recalls to the press.

“This year, it should be just as fun, but at the same time a little more business as usual for all of us, which is that street is packed EVERY night, as you know, and I just hope to not take away from the party they’re already having on Broadway,” he adds with a laugh. “But it’s worth sitting through my show for the fireworks that they do.”

Nashville’s 4th of July concert is free and will also feature performances from The War And Treaty, Tiera Kennedy, Ben Rector and Langhorne Slim.

For more information, visit visitmusiccity.com/july4th.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.