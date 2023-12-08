93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Break a sweat with a Carrie Underwood-inspired workout

December 8, 2023 5:00PM EST
Share
ABC

It’s time to shake up your next workout.

Carrie Underwood‘s fitness app Fit52 has shared a full-body workout inspired by Carrie’s ReflectionThe Las Vegas Residency that will “fire up your heart rate.”

The V-E-G-A-S Workout consists of v-up crunches, explosive tuck jumps, goblet squats, ankle biters and side shuffles.

You can check out a demonstration of the workout now on Fit52’s X, formerly known as Twitter.

For tickets to Carrie’s Vegas residency shows in December and 2024, visit rwlasvegas.com.

Carrie’s currently #30 on the country charts with “Out of That Truck,” the latest single off Denim & Rhinestones.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post Break a sweat with a Carrie Underwood-inspired workout appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Recently Played

Santa Clause Is Coming To TownJudds
6:30pm
It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
6:28pm
World On FireNate Smith
6:25pm
American KidsKenny Chesney
6:13pm
Mamaws HouseThomas Rhett Ftg Morgan Wallen
6:10pm
View Full Playlist