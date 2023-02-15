Brett Young takes a trip to paradise and makes it pay, in more ways than one

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Brett Young‘s managed to take a vacation to paradise, do some work and raise some money for good causes, all at the same time.

He just wrapped four sold-out performances in Hawaii — two in Honolulu, plus one each in Kahului and Lihue. He says he was drawn there by the locals’ love of his music.

“My wife and I have always been in love with the islands so when we heard that local artists have been covering my songs and that we had a fan base over here, we thought it sounded like the perfect excuse to come spend time and give back to some of our favorite places,” Brett says. “I’m hoping to make this a regular thing. It was very special — for me, and my family.”

While there, the father of two played in a golf competition to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network. He also donated a dollar from every concert ticket sold to HEARTS. In the end, Brett was able to give several thousands of dollars to the local organization that funds music, hula and theater programs.

Meanwhile, Brett’s latest hit, “You Didn’t,” continues its climb in country’s top 15.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.