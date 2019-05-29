Brett Young’s wife is “handling pregnancy like a champ,” even though he owes her a few foot rubs

ABC/Image Group LAThese days, Brett Young has plenty to celebrate: On Tuesday, he commemorated his latest number one, “Here Tonight,” with a party at the Sutler in Nashville, with his co-writer, Lady Antebellum‘s Charles Kelley, by his side.

At home, he and his wife Taylor are preparing for the arrival of their first little one this fall. The California native says so far, life hasn’t really changed very much.

“My wife is handling pregnancy like a champ,” Brett explains, “so that hasn’t really affected me at all, other than I probably don’t rub her feet enough, and I’m aware.”

“But had we not just moved,” he adds, “and you all know how hectic moving is… I’d say it hasn’t really changed much. We’re blessed to be happy and healthy and excited to have a baby girl on the way.”

Eventually, Brett looks forward to having the whole family on tour with him.

“I think the biggest change is gonna be kinda deciding when she’s ready to start bringing the baby on the road,” he predicts. “And then baby on the road is a whole different thing.”

“And I’m gonna need advice about that, Charles,” Brett prompts.

“They all adjust!” the Lady A hitmaker answers.

“We’re just so fired up,” Brett admits. “And it’s gonna be fun to start decorating the baby’s room and we’re excited. We’ve wanted this for a long time.”

As Brett and Taylor wait for the arrival of their little girl, the California native is releasing “Catch” as the second single from his Ticket to L.A. album.

If Brett’s able to keep his track record going, “Catch” could potentially be his sixth number one in a row.

