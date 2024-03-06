Brian Kelley announces new album with “Kiss My Boots”

Brian Kelley is set to drop his sophomore album, Tennessee Truth, on May 10.

The 12-track project will feature its lead single, “See You Next Summer,” and the newly released autobiographical tune, “Kiss My Boots.”

“It was healing to write. I feel released now,” Brian says of the song, which he penned with Blake Redferrin and Dylan Guthro. “Everyone processes things differently. I went inward. I went to work and stayed busy. I’m proud of myself for doing it that way. It was worth it. Now, I have a song that helped me through a tough time.”

“Hopefully, ‘Kiss My Boots’ can help a lot of people,” he adds. “Give them some confidence and help them get their power back.”

Tennessee Truth is Brian’s Big Machine Records debut album and the follow-up to 2021’s Sunshine State Of Mind, which he released with Warner Music Nashville.

Tennessee Truth is available for preorder and presave now.

Here’s the full track list for Tennessee Truth:

“Acres”

“How We’re Livin’”

“King Ranch”

“Trucks, Ducks, Bucks & Beer”

“Goin’ Places”

“Barefeet Or Boots”

“Dirt Road Date Night”

“10 O’Clock On The Dock”

“See You Next Summer”

“Doin’ Nothin’”

“Dirt Cheap”

“Kiss My Boots”

