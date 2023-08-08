93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Brian Kelley brings “See You Next Summer” to ‘GMA’

August 8, 2023 1:15PM EDT
Share
ABC/Heidi Gutman

Brian Kelley made his solo television performance debut on ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday, August 8.

While on the show, he performed his romantic single “See You Next Summer” with his band against a beach backdrop.

“See You Next Summer” arrived in May and serves as the former Florida Georgia Line singer’s debut solo radio single with Big Machine Records.

“When I first heard it, I was smiling the whole way through,” Brian shares of the buoyant track. “I’ve lived this song. It was striking chords all over my body, I felt it in my soul.”

“See You Next Summer” is #33 and rising on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Between A Rock And A Hard Place (clean Edit)Bailey Zimmerman
6:12pm
Fancy LikeWalker Hayes
6:10pm
Angels (dont Always Have Wings)Thomas Rhett
6:07pm
Hard To LoveLee Brice
6:03pm
Next Thing You KnowJordan Davis
6:00pm
View Full Playlist