Brian Kelley, Jason Aldean + more celebrate grand opening of Papa Surf Burger Bar

If you love country music and burgers, Brian Kelley and Jason Aldean have the perfect restaurant for you.

Brian and Brittney Kelley, Jason and Brittany Aldean, and Tom and Chris Glavine have teamed up to open Papa Surf Burger Bar in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

“My wife Brittney and I are just so fired up that the Papa Surf Burger Bar is officially open. There will be so many special moments and memories made there,” shares Brian, who kicked off the restaurant’s grand opening with his partners on October 29. “The vibe is real, the energy is great, and the burgers are next level.”

“We’re so thankful to our partners for dreaming this all up together, and our team for working so hard to bring our vision to life,” he adds.

Items on the restaurant’s menu include The Beach Cowboy and Burnin’ It Down made-to-order burgers, both of which were inspired by Brian and Jason’s respective songs.

Photos of the grand opening are available on Papa Surf Burger Bar’s Instagram.

For more information on the restaurant, visit its website.

