Brian Kelley to drop new track, “Trucks, Ducks, Bucks, & Beer”

Do you love trucks, ducks, bucks and beer? Then Brian Kelley might have your next favorite song.

Brian’s set to drop his new song, “Trucks, Ducks, Bucks, & Beer,” on Friday, January 12.

“10 days. All our favorite things in one song how bout it?! 1/12 ‘Trucks, Ducks, Bucks, & Beer is available everywhere!” Brian captioned his Instagram Reel, which featured a snippet of the soon-to-be-released track.

“Talking about truck, ducks, bucks and beer/ Fishing when it ain’t that time of year/ Yeah we keep it rods and reel round here/ It’s all jon boats and John Deeres/ We like our songs with a steel and a banjo/ Spend out checks on camo and ammo,” goes the celebratory chorus.

“Trucks, Ducks, Bucks, & Beer” will follow Brian’s earlier releases, which include “How We’re Livin’,” “Dirt Cheap” and his latest single, “See You Next Summer.”

