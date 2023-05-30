93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Brian Kelley’s ready to “See You Next Summer”

May 30, 2023 3:30PM EDT
Share
Courtesy of Big Machine Records

Brian Kelley has returned to country radio with his new single, “See You Next Summer.”

The vibrant uptempo number was penned by HARDYDavid Garcia and Hillary Lindsey, and serves as his debut single as a solo artist on Big Machine Records.

“Girl, I’ve never gone to Jacksonville, Georgia/ But after holdin’ you all night, I wanna/ ‘Cause this ain’t a margarita, can I get your number/ “Meet me by the water” text, hookin’ up/ See you next summer/ See you next summer/ Naw, this ain’t,” Brian confesses over soaring electric guitar lines in the chorus.

“When I first heard it, I was smiling the whole way through,” shares the singer, who’s one-half of the currently on hiatus Florida Georgia Line. “I’ve lived this song. It was striking chords all over my body, I felt it in my soul.”

“See You Next Summer” marks Brian’s first release of 2023 and follows “Florida Strong,” “American Spirit,” “Whatever Floats Your Boat” with The Boat Boys and his debut solo album, Sunshine State of Mind, which featured “Beach Cowboy.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

She Had Me At Heads Carolina (remix)Cole Swindell With Jo Dee Messina
10:27am
One Of Them GirlsLee Brice
10:17am
HumanCody Johnson
10:14am
DirtFlorida Georgia Line
10:10am
The Kind Of Love We MakeLuke Combs
10:06am
View Full Playlist