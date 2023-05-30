Brian Kelley’s ready to “See You Next Summer”

Brian Kelley has returned to country radio with his new single, “See You Next Summer.”

The vibrant uptempo number was penned by HARDY, David Garcia and Hillary Lindsey, and serves as his debut single as a solo artist on Big Machine Records.

“Girl, I’ve never gone to Jacksonville, Georgia/ But after holdin’ you all night, I wanna/ ‘Cause this ain’t a margarita, can I get your number/ “Meet me by the water” text, hookin’ up/ See you next summer/ See you next summer/ Naw, this ain’t,” Brian confesses over soaring electric guitar lines in the chorus.

“When I first heard it, I was smiling the whole way through,” shares the singer, who’s one-half of the currently on hiatus Florida Georgia Line. “I’ve lived this song. It was striking chords all over my body, I felt it in my soul.”

“See You Next Summer” marks Brian’s first release of 2023 and follows “Florida Strong,” “American Spirit,” “Whatever Floats Your Boat” with The Boat Boys and his debut solo album, Sunshine State of Mind, which featured “Beach Cowboy.”

