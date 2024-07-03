93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

‘Bridgerton’ season 3 is now Netflix’s 10th biggest English-language series

July 3, 2024 6:00AM EDT
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton‘s third season has racked up 91.9 million views since its May 16 premiere, making it Netflix’s 10th biggest English-language show.

It sits right behind Bridgerton season 2’s 93.8 in the rankings, which are current as of June 30 — just 45 days after the season 3 debut. Since the rankings are based on each title’s first 91 days of viewing, the show’s third season has a good chance of surpassing its predecessor, and possibly season 1, which is ranked fourth with 113.3 million.

The Regency era romance series, executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, follows the Bridgerton siblings as they search for happiness in London’s high society.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

