‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan jokingly comes out as “a member of the perfect breasts community”
Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan is going viral for getting something off her chest, about her chest.
According to fan video of a Q&A event in Dublin, the actress got the crowd cheering when she gave a cheeky response to a journalist who called her “very brave” for literally showing so much of herself as Penelope Featherington in the bodice-ripping Netflix series.
“You know, it is hard because I think women with my body type — women with perfect breasts — we don’t get to see ourselves onscreen enough,” the 37-year-old said through cheers.
“And I’m very proud as a member of the perfect breasts community,” she added. “I hope you enjoy seeing them.”
In a cover article for Stylist, the Irish actress recently addressed all the commentary on her body that surrounds her work on the series. “It’s insulting because I worked hard on this show; a year of fittings and dance lessons and shooting, I barely saw my family, I gave it my absolute all,” Coughlan said.
“And then I start doing press and all people want to talk about is my body? It’s so f******* disappointing and reductive.”
