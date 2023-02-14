93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Bring the Bar to … Canada: Thomas Rhett’s selling out up north

February 14, 2023 3:10PM EST
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Thomas Rhett set the Canadian leg of his Bring the Bar to You Tour in motion last weekend in Vancouver, racking up sellouts in Edmonton and Calgary along the way. 

“It’s such an awesome feeling to be able to return to Canada and play sold out shows,” TR says. “This past weekend’s shows were honestly electric and I am having the time of my life.”

“I really appreciate all the support and the warm welcome to Canada,” he adds. “It’s going to be a great tour and we’re just getting started!”

Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlowe are opening the shows, which continue Thursday in Saskatoon, with five more stops before wrapping in Ottawa on February 25. 

