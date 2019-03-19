Brooks & Dunn are bound for the Hall of Fame: “We made a big ole mess out there for 20 years”

ABC Radio

Monday, the world learned something Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn have known for several weeks: Brooks & Dunn will be this year’s Modern Era inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“It was just a couple weeks ago,” Ronnie recalls. “And they said, ‘Don’t tell anybody.’”

“The first thing I did was get in the car, and go tell everybody I knew,” he admits. “Luckily, it didn’t leak out.”

Ironically, Kix and Ronnie weren’t on board in the beginning when they were urged to abandon their solo careers to work together. “We did not want to be a duo,” Ronnie points out, as Kix laughs. “We started and it just caught on, and we went with it. And we became a darn duo.”

“I guess it means that anything can happen,” Ronnie reflects. “You just put one foot in front of the other and keep moving,” adding with a laugh, “Today’s a good day to be a duo.”

Ultimately, both Kix and Ronnie are thankful for their partnership.

“We owe each other a lot,” Kix admits. “And the major part of our recognition came from whatever it was that we did… and had together.”

“And we’ve never been able to describe that or explain that,” he adds. “We get introduced and we jump in a rocket ship and take off.”

B&D will officially join the Hall during the Medallion Ceremony this fall.

“I’m proud to go in with Ronnie,” Kix says. “We made a big ole mess out there for twenty years. It was a lot of fun, and I look back on it with a big ole smile on my face.”

“It’s like, I don’t know how the hell that happened,” he says, “but man, I guess it did or we wouldn’t be sitting here right now.”

