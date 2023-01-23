Brooks & Dunn bring Scotty McCreery along for the latest leg of their Reboot Tour

93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

January 23, 2023 12:01PM EST
Brooks & Dunn will keep their Reboot Tour rolling into 2023, with Scotty McCreery opening all the dates.

“Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk out on that stage and share the night with ya!” Kix Brooks says. “We love what we do, but we’re just surfing your wave … can’t wait!!”  

“The Brooks and Dunn posse rides again,” Ronnie Dunn adds. “More excited to hit the big stage as we ever have been! Unbelievable band of friends … annnnnd YOU! Together, let’s rock the house!!”

Scotty calls the gig “a dream come true.” 

The trek kicks off May 4 in Kansas City, Missouri, and wraps June 17 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tickets go on sale this Friday. 

