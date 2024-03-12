93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Brooks & Dunn to announce 2024 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees

March 12, 2024 1:00PM EDT
Brooks & Dunn is set to announce the 2024 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees on Monday, March 18.

The announcement will livestream at 10 a.m. CT on the Country Music Association (CMA)’s YouTube Channel.

Brooks & Dunn were inducted as members of the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2009. Their multi-decade career have spawned hits such as “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “Neon Moon,” “My Maria” and “Brand New Man.”

2023’s inductees included Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless and Bob McDill, who were inducted in the Veteran’s Era Artist, Modern Era Artist and Songwriter categories, respectively.
 

 

