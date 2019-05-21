Brooks & Dunn to Play Free “CMT Crossroads” Show With Luke Combs, Midland, Jon Pardi

Brooks and Dunn are doing CMT Crossroads in a whole new way next month. Billboard reports that the iconic country duo will play a free show in downtown Nashville on June 4 that will then debut as its own Crossroads episode on June 28 at 10 p.m. ET. Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn will also buck the Crossroads tradition of pairing up with artists from other genres; instead, they’ll join forces onstage with several fellow country artists featured on their recent covers album, Reboot. The lineup includes Luke Combs, Jon Pardi, Midland, Brett Young, Cody Johnson, and LANCO’s Brandon Lancaster. Fans are invited to attend the show–which will take place at the corner of 5th and Broadway starting at 8:30 p.m. CT–on a first-come, first-served basis.
