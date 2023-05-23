93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Brothers Osborne are dropping a new song soon

May 23, 2023 12:15PM EDT
Brothers Osborne are dropping a new song, “Goodbye’s Kicking In,” on Friday, May 26.

The duo announced the news on social media recently and shared a snippet of the track. The 14-second clip features slow electric guitar lines and TJ Osborne singing part of the tune toward the end.

Earlier in April, Brothers Osborne released their three-song pack, Nobody’s Nobody Sampler. The title track serves as their new single and is currently approaching the top 40 on the country charts.

“Goodbye’s Kicking In” is available for presave now.

