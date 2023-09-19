93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Brothers Osborne celebrate unity in “Nobody’s Nobody” video

September 19, 2023 2:15PM EDT
Share
Courtesy of EMI Records Nashville

Brothers Osborne have rolled out the music video for their single “Nobody’s Nobody.”

The powerful visualizer features John and TJ Osborne performing their song alongside heartwarming clips of people living life to the fullest. A dancer, guitarist, boxer, mother, child, commuter, football player, drag queen, dog owner and celebrity are among the individuals highlighted.

“Sun goes up/ Sun goes down/ Takes all kinds of kinds/ To make this world go ’round/ Everybody’s somebody, someone/ A sinner, saint, or son of a gun/ Nobody’s nobody,” the pair sing in the chorus.

“Nobody’s Nobody” is the lead single off Brothers Osborne’s new self-titled album. The track’s currently #26 and rising on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Chicken FriedZac Brown Band
6:48am
Save Me The TroubleDan And Shay
6:45am
One MargaritaLuke Bryan
6:33am
Last Night (clean Edit)Morgan Wallen
6:30am
Drink In My HandEric Church
6:19am
View Full Playlist