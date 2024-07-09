93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Brothers Osborne, Shaboozey, Priscilla Block + more are letting you rock their Red Bull Jukebox

July 9, 2024 1:30PM EDT
Share
Disney/Tanner Yeager

Red Bull has announced its star-studded Red Bull Jukebox. 

Happening Oct. 2 at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, the unique concert experience will allow you, the fans, to curate and decide the set list of your favorite country artists.

Among those slated to perform are Brothers Osborne, Shaboozey, Priscilla Block, Tucker Wetmore, BRELAND and The Castellows.

“Red Bull Jukebox has created a brand new way to experience a concert – letting the fans vote on our setlists. I can’t wait to see what y’all pick!” Shaboozey in a press statement.

Priscilla adds, “I’m so excited to be playing Red Bull Jukebox! I love that Red Bull produced this event that allows fans to choose the songs they hear. Looking forward to seeing which songs you guys want me to play!”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT at redbull.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Try That In A Small TownJason Aldean
10:35pm
Pickup ManDiffie, Joe 1994
10:32pm
ImaginingKen Domash
10:29pm
ChevroletDustin Lynch Ftg Jelly Roll
10:26pm
Man Made A BarMorgan Wallen/Eric Church
10:23pm
View Full Playlist