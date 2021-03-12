colorful tulip farm and blue sky.
Burnside Farms in Nokesville are having The Festival of Spring- Holland in Virginia at the beginning of next month.
Address: 11008 Kettle Run Road, Nokesville, VA 20181
I went several years ago and was mesmerized by all the beautiful fields of tulips. I hope I can get back there this year and take my niece. They plant 2.5 million tulips and daffodils over 15 acres. It’s a sight to see!
The festival was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.
It’s great family fun if you’re looking for something to do that’s outside.
The Festival of spring admission for 2021 is still TBD. Children under 2 are free.
Flower prices are: daffodils 2 for $1, tulips $1 per stem. Some flowers will come up with a bulb when picking. If you’d like to keep the bulb, the bulb is $1 extra. You’ll have the option to keep the bulb when bunching your flowers before checkout. Learn how to pick flowers here.
Activities included in admission- 2 bounce features, grain bin basketball, playhouse area, cornhole games, short film cinema in the barn, corn sandbox, pedal cart track, more than 100 pairs of authentic dutch wooden shoes to “klomp” around in and a picnic area. We also usually have vendors and live music on the weekends.
Our lovely partially shaded picnic area in our barn courtyard has lots of picnic tables. Pack a picnic and spend the day amongst more than a million blooming flowers! Picnic tables tend to fill up quickly on the weekends so we recommend bringing a blanket to picnic on in case the tables are all full.
Bring your camera as the photo opportunities are out of this world!
Well behaved dogs on a leash are permitted on the farm.
Also be sure to come back in the summer for The Summer of Sunflowers.