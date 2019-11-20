Buttercup in a Christmas Scarf
I found these really cute bottle scarves and hats at Dollar General. I knew the scarves would fit perfectly on a chicken. The hats not so much. I guess my chickens have big heads. haha
I grabbed each chicken one by one and took them to my basement. We have a big green screen for pics. (My husband is a photographer on the side).
I put the chickens on a stool for the pictures. Everyone cooperated and got peanuts for being good babies.
Buttercup wasn’t amused at all. hahahahahaha
I’m going to be using their pictures for their Christmas Card. You will get to see that closer to Christmas.