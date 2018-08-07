Buttercup loves her Blue Ribbon!
By Bonnie Miller
Aug 7, 2018 @ 12:00 PM

I picked up my ribbons from the Fredericksburg Fair yesterday.  I placed 3rd on my brownies and I won $3.  Then Buttercup’s eggs placed first!  She got a blue ribbon and $5.

Here’s Buttercup looking at her blue ribbon.  She’s pretty proud of herself.

