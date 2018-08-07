Buttercup loves her Blue Ribbon! By Bonnie Miller | Aug 7, 2018 @ 12:00 PM I picked up my ribbons from the Fredericksburg Fair yesterday. I placed 3rd on my brownies and I won $3. Then Buttercup’s eggs placed first! She got a blue ribbon and $5. Here’s Buttercup looking at her blue ribbon. She’s pretty proud of herself. bakingblue ribbonButtercupchicken eggseggsfairfirst placefredericksburg fairfunfxbgribbonsthird place browniesvirginia SHARE RELATED CONTENT Scotty McCreery @ State Fair of Virginia on October 7th! Trent Harmon @ State Fair of Virginia on October 3rd! Dylan Scott @ State Fair of VA October 2nd Kane Brown- Richmond Trent Harmon – You Got ‘Em All (Video) Dino Slime at Michael’s Craft Store