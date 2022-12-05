93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

“Calling all bowlers”: Jimmie Allen is hosting a Holiday Bowling Classic in his home state of Delaware

December 5, 2022 6:00AM EST
Share
“Calling all bowlers”: Jimmie Allen is hosting a Holiday Bowling Classic in his home state of Delaware

Want to bowl with Jimmie Allen and maybe even pick up some prizes in the process? If you’re going to be in Delaware for the holiday season, you’re in luck.

This week, the singer revealed details for his Holiday Bowling Classic, an event that he’s hosting in Wilmington, Delaware, this month. “Calling all bowlers. It’s going down!” he wrote on social media, along with a poster with all the details.

Registration is now open, but spots are limited to 120 bowlers. There’s a first-place prize of $2,000 at the event, as well as some runner-up cash prizes. The fun takes place on Saturday, December 17, at Bowlero in Wilmington.

Fans who have been following Jimmie know he’s an avid bowler who discovered his passion for the sport during the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s bowled in tournaments in the past and even hinted at plans to join the Professional Bowlers Association.

From the looks of the poster for his Holiday Bowling Classic, it seems the event will be a family affair. In the picture, Jimmie is holding his toddler daughter, Naomi Bettie, in one arm and a bowling ball in the other.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Fancy LikeWalker Hayes
12:47am
Wait In The TruckHardy Ftg Lainey Wilson
12:41am
Up There Down HereJake Owen
12:38am
HurricaneLuke Combs
12:34am
She Had Me At Heads Carolina (remix)Cole Swindell With Jo Dee Messina
12:30am
View Full Playlist