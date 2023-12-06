Calling All Family Chefs: Share Your Favorite Holiday Recipes!

Christmas is like 3 weeks away and I am sure everyone has been in the kitchen more baking some holiday goodies and getting ready to cook food for many for the holiday season. Let’s be honest, there’s nothing better than gathering with family to celebrate and indulge in delicious festive feasts. So we have an ask for you… share your favorite holiday recipes!

Maybe you are looking for something new to try or you make that one dish/dessert that everyone begs you to bring during the holiday season- well this is your chance to show off your skills and what a great chef you are and share the recipe with all to enjoy! Whether it’s grandma’s secret stuffing recipe, your uncle’s famous roasted turkey technique, or your cousin’s irresistible pumpkin pie, we want to hear about it!

So share with us that recipe that makes you and your family famous for all to try, tell us the story behind it (if there is one) and even include a photo! Ill go first…

My family says I make the best “No-Bake Cookies” around- in fact my parents will take them into work and their co-workers wait all year long for these cookies so here is the recipe to try in your kitchen…

Ingredients

2 cups of sugar

1 cup of milk

1 stick and a half of unsalted butter (12 tablespoons)

1/4 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder

3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1 cup smooth peanut butter

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

Combine sugar, milk, butter and cocoa in saucepan and bring to a boil making sure to mix constantly so the sugar does not burn to the bottom of the pan. Once boiling- boil for 1 minute exactly without mixing. Take off heat immediately and add the rest of the ingredients. Mix together until well blended and start dropping by spoonfuls onto wax paper (set up ahead of time laying on a table) Let dry and enjoy!

Happy cooking, and may your holidays be filled with joy, laughter, and the aroma of wonderful family recipes!