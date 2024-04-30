Calling All KFC Lovers! Now You Can Smell Like Them…

We all have our favorites. Favorite restaurant, favorite food, favorite drink, etc. Well how would you feel about SMELLING like your favorite restaurant?

Now you can! Well, if you are a KFC fan that is.

KFC is releasing a limited-edition BBQ perfume that they say will leave you and the people around you “tipsy with hunger.”

It’s called “No. 11 Eau de BBQ,” and it promises a “classic BBQ experience” in every bottle. It has a smoky wood smell, with “charcoal notes.”

Now, before you get too excited about it, you should know that it’s just coming to Europe for now. It’s unclear why, but let’s cross our fingers that we will soon get to try this “high-end” product sometime in the near future. (or not).