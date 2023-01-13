Callista Clark & Jimmie Allen release “Wish You Wouldn’t” collaboration

Alexa Campbell

Earlier this month, Callista Clark and Jimmie Allen seemed to be teasing fans with a possible collaboration. Well, now it’s here.

The pair just released a new version of Callista’s track “Wish You Wouldn’t,” which is featured on the deluxe edition of her debut album, Real To Me: The Way I Feel.

“Having Jimmie Allen on ‘Wish You Wouldn’t’ is a literal dream come true,” Callista shares. “He was the only person I wanted for that song—he brings such an effortlessly smooth charm to the song. I’m still ecstatic he said ‘yes’!”

Jimmie adds, “I love diving into all types of projects and experimenting with different artists so I was honored Callista asked me to jump on this song—I’m grateful to be a part of her journey. She is an incredible talent and I loved getting to play with the variation between the fast and slow vocals—it’s a fun song to sing.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.