Carly Pearce and Scotty McCreery take All for the Hall to Dallas
June 28, 2024 3:49PM EDT
Scotty McCreery, Carly Pearce, Clint Black and Robert Earl Keen will play the second All for the Hall Dallas benefit on Tuesday, September 10, at Gilley’s Dallas.
The Nashville-style guitar pull will raise money for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The first Dallas, Texas-based edition of the show — which is typically held in Music City — took place in September 2021 and raised more than $630,000.
You can find out more and get your tickets at CountryMusicHallOfFame.org.
