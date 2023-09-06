Carly Pearce brings heartbreak to life in blazing “We Don’t Fight Anymore” video

Heartache, cold shoulders and a burned-out romance take centerstage in the music video for Carly Pearce‘s Christ Stapleton-assisted duet, “We Don’t Fight Anymore.”

Directed by Alexa Campbell, the cinematic visualizer chronicles a couple’s fast-fraying relationship as they live out their lives together but separately in a home devoid of love and affection. Famed actors Lucy Hale and Shiloh Fernandez play the lead roles.

“Having talents like Lucy and Shiloh were truly such a gift,” says Carly. “The ‘space’ you feel between the two of them is felt so tragically at every moment of this video.”

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” is the lead single off Carly’s forthcoming new album and is currently in the top 40 on the country charts.

Carly’s headlining Country Music Made Me Do It Tour kicks off October 5 in New York. For a full list of dates and tickets, visit carlypearce.com.

