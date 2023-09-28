Carly Pearce, Brothers Osborne, Scotty McCreery + more to present at ‘People’s Choice Country Awards’

More country stars have been announced as presenters at the upcoming People’s Choice Country Awards.

Brothers Osborne will present Wynonna Judd with the Country Champion award and Blake Shelton the Country Icon award to Toby Keith.

Carly Pearce, Chris Young, Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett, Hunter Hayes, Kameron Marlowe, Lady A, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton, Scotty McCreery, The War And Treaty and more will also join as presenters.

For a full list of nominees, performers and presenters, visit nbc.com.

The People’s Choice Country Awards, hosted by Little Big Town, air live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry Thursday, September 28, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.