Carly Pearce explains why she “might throw up” from nerves when she performs on ‘The Voice’ this week

ABC

Carly Pearce will return to the stage of The Voice this week, performing her current single, “What He Didn’t Do,” during the semifinal results episode of the show.

Carly has performed on The Voice before — she hit the stage in late 2021 to perform the title track of her 29 album — but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have jitters this time around.

“This show makes me very nervous because I have to sing in front of people like Camila Cabello and John Legend and Gwen Stefani and my tourmate, Blake Shelton. So, I might throw up,” the singer tells her record label ahead of her performance.

The singer is joining Blake on his Back to the Honky Tonk arena tour in 2023, along with newcomer Jackson Dean. He’s a big hero of hers, both musically and in terms of his work on the show, Carly says.

“I think about what he has done for country music by being on that show, his humor, his talent, his awareness of what artists need to go from that show to becoming superstars,” she explains. “I just think he’s everybody’s best friend, and I think he was always that, but The Voice made everybody in America and beyond aware of that.”

The episode featuring Carly will air live tonight on NBC. Blake will also take the stage to perform his single “No Body,” and John will sing “Nervous,” off his new album, Legend.

